50 years ago: Episcopal High construc...

50 years ago: Episcopal High construction begins near giant oak tree

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

The motion picture based on James A. Michener's novel 'Hawaii' opened nationwide late in 1966, but didn't make it to Jacksonville until a few months later. This week in 1967, $1.50 advance tickets were on sale by mail order for an engagement at the 5 Points Theatre that would begin Feb. 16. Have you ever wondered what life was like in Jacksonville half a century ago? It was a different era of history, culture and politics but there are often parallels between the kind of stories that made headlines then and today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local News - People say They Know a Different J... (Aug '07) 7 hr Anthonio 18
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) 8 hr Angela 26
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Sun Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) Jan 20 Enzo49 30
looking Jan 20 XxxX 1
va Jan 20 Dee 1
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) Jan 19 The Chi Lites 9
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,194,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC