50 years ago: Episcopal High construction begins near giant oak tree
The motion picture based on James A. Michener's novel 'Hawaii' opened nationwide late in 1966, but didn't make it to Jacksonville until a few months later. This week in 1967, $1.50 advance tickets were on sale by mail order for an engagement at the 5 Points Theatre that would begin Feb. 16. Have you ever wondered what life was like in Jacksonville half a century ago? It was a different era of history, culture and politics but there are often parallels between the kind of stories that made headlines then and today.
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News - People say They Know a Different J... (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Anthonio
|18
|Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Angela
|26
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Sun
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|Jan 20
|Enzo49
|30
|looking
|Jan 20
|XxxX
|1
|va
|Jan 20
|Dee
|1
|Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|The Chi Lites
|9
