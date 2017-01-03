50 years ago: Commission continues pu...

50 years ago: Commission continues push for consolidated government

The Duval County Legislative Delegation was being urged by the Local Government Study Commission to delay the city elections in May until the people could vote on a new government charter. In a letter to the delegation, L.A. Hester, commission executive director, said the 'single most important matter of a local nature' was the restructuring of government.

