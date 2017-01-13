$113,000 FANTASY 5 ticket set to expire
The Florida Lottery today announced that a FANTASY 5A top prize-winning ticket worth $113,780.07 remains unclaimed. The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is Monday, January 30, 2017, at midnight ET.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|review: amazing spine care center (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|Suma
|2
|What was your most embarrassing moment? (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|Michelle
|65
|Tiny Home variance in City of Jacksonville (COJ...
|13 hr
|Cyberpine
|1
|Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Yoooo
|48
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Sun
|beverley
|1
|Review: Tour Time
|Jan 12
|Jim
|1
|Entertainment- 'Crocodile Hunter' Widow Settles... (May '08)
|Jan 11
|Ricky Richmond
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC