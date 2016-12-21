Wrapping up a half-century at The University Club
The University Club is winding down this weekend at the top of Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank of the St. Johns River. The club's December calendar, labeled 'Thanks for the Memories,' lists a farewell party at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for members and an employee send-off event Sunday.
