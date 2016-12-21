WareTranz bringing life back to old Jax Beer brewery
A look inside the last brewery built in the country before Prohibition and one local entrepreneur's plans to create jobs and economic activity in the inner city by bringing it back online. While the revitalization of downtown is at the forefront of city hall and millennials continue to sweep into Riverside , Springfield , Murray Hill and San Marco , one local entrepreneur has decided to take on the unimaginable by putting his money where his mouth is to economically stimulate Durkeeville by creating WareTranz.
