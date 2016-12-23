The 5 & Dime Moves into Permanent Home

The 5 & Dime Moves into Permanent Home

Effective January 1 2017, The 5 & Dime is moving into a permanent home at 112 E. Adams St. in Downtown Jacksonville. The building is owned and operated by Elias Hionides of Petra Management.

