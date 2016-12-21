Santa caught selling drugs, ends up behind bars the week beforea Read Story Jacob Rodriguez
A local Santa was caught selling drugs in north Jacksonville less than a week before Christmas and is behind bars, police say. Isaac Geiger was wearing a Santa suit up on the 800 block of Golfair Boulevard Monday in a U-Haul van near a local business, says a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
