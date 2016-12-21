Pipeline protestors gather in North F...

Pipeline protestors gather in North Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

WTLV - Dozens of protesters showed up outside the Jacksonville district office of the Army Corps of Engineers in San Marco Thursday afternoon to demonstrate against the Sabal Trail Pipeline. The Sabal Trail Pipeline is a 500-mile, 3-foot thick steel line from Alabama to Orlando that will carry 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The worst TV news people in Jax are? (Feb '08) Sat Pete 361
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08) Dec 29 Mz_bliss 83
News Unconventional Ways to Rid Home and Pet of Fleas (Feb '08) Dec 28 mabbam0145 49
michelle harmon Dec 28 brian 1
News Local News - Oberlander charged with Clay Count... (May '07) Dec 27 kristyoberlander 7
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Dec 26 Tina 20
State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Who Is Sorry Now 9,955
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,146

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC