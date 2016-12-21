Parsons Seafood Express closes after ...

Parsons Seafood Express closes after two months in Regency Square Mall food court

Michael and Cindy Parsons closed their Regency Square Mall food court Parsons Seafood Express in mid-December after two months in operation. Parsons said the Regency Square restaurant was holding its own and broke even, but the Neptune Beach location was exceeding expectations and needed their attention.

