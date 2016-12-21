Mercedes-Benz planning $1.4M upgrade, adding 54 high-paying jobs
Mercedes-Benz USA is preparing for an almost $1.4 million renovation at its North Jacksonville center for the relocation of an engineering services division from New Jersey. Mercedes-Benz, a division of Daimler AG, is adding the division to its Quality Evaluation Center at Jacksonville International Tradeport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Fri
|bottombetty
|19
|State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Who Is Sorry Now
|9,955
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Study ranks Florida No. 1 in government corruption
|Dec 19
|Shady NEFL
|1
|Obituaries for Nov. 9, 2016
|Dec 17
|JHP2011
|1
|Moving to Jacksonville... (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|BB Board
|30
|Trial Date Set in Rape Case (Jul '07)
|Dec 15
|1220 papo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC