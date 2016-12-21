Luncheon to raise awareness of Volunteers in Medicine, honor Delores Barr Weaver
For the first time since it was established more than 13 years ago, Volunteers in Medicine Jacksonville is planning what organizers hope will become a signature event to raise the public's awareness of the Downtown full-service medical clinic. The inaugural 'Women with Heart' luncheon presented by Florida Blue is Feb. 8 at the Florida Blue conference center in Deerwood.
