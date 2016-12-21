Jollibee restaurant opening moved to January
Jollibee customers need to be patient another month for the Philippines-based fast-food company to open its first Jacksonville restaurant. Significant renovations have been ongoing at the former Kentucky Fried Chicken and A&W Restaurants location at 11884 Atlantic Blvd. A Jollibee representative said in December the Jacksonville location will be its first in Florida and there will be more in the state.
