Jollibee restaurant opening moved to January

Jollibee customers need to be patient another month for the Philippines-based fast-food company to open its first Jacksonville restaurant. Significant renovations have been ongoing at the former Kentucky Fried Chicken and A&W Restaurants location at 11884 Atlantic Blvd. A Jollibee representative said in December the Jacksonville location will be its first in Florida and there will be more in the state.

