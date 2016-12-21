Jacksonville Man Dies In Christmas Eve Police Confrontation
Early Christmas Eve a North Jacksonville man died after he had a "combative" confrontation with officers, said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 41-year-old Marcus Dushane White died after being taken to UF Heath Jacksonville following the 12:20 a.m. incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Mz_bliss
|83
|Unconventional Ways to Rid Home and Pet of Fleas (Feb '08)
|Wed
|mabbam0145
|49
|michelle harmon
|Wed
|brian
|1
|Local News - Oberlander charged with Clay Count... (May '07)
|Tue
|kristyoberlander
|7
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Dec 26
|Tina
|20
|State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Who Is Sorry Now
|9,955
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC