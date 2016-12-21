Jacksonville Man Dies In Christmas Ev...

Jacksonville Man Dies In Christmas Eve Police Confrontation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: News Talk Florida

Early Christmas Eve a North Jacksonville man died after he had a "combative" confrontation with officers, said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 41-year-old Marcus Dushane White died after being taken to UF Heath Jacksonville following the 12:20 a.m. incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08) Thu Mz_bliss 83
News Unconventional Ways to Rid Home and Pet of Fleas (Feb '08) Wed mabbam0145 49
michelle harmon Wed brian 1
News Local News - Oberlander charged with Clay Count... (May '07) Tue kristyoberlander 7
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Dec 26 Tina 20
State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Who Is Sorry Now 9,955
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Dec 19 Jtaltian 102
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Duval County was issued at December 30 at 1:39AM EST

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,456,437

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC