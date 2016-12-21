GEM Products buys land in Flagler Cen...

GEM Products buys land in Flagler Center, submitted plans for new facility

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Ownership of Orange Park-based GEM Products Inc. bought property Wednesday in Flagler Center, where the marine hardware supplier has submitted plans for a new facility. President and CEO Matthew Bridgewater said in late November that GEM would move its primary operations to the new facility, which it hopes to complete by the end of 2017.

