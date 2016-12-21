Florida Baptist Convention building on Hendricks may be redeveloped with housing and retail
Next up, property owned by the Florida Baptist Convention Inc. along Hendricks Avenue could be redeveloped with apartments, condominiums and retail space. Jacksonville-based Block One Ventures is pursuing plans to buy and clear the 3.45-acre site at 1230 Hendricks Ave. to develop a multistory structure with up to 345 residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail and commercial uses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Fri
|bottombetty
|19
|State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Who Is Sorry Now
|9,955
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Study ranks Florida No. 1 in government corruption
|Dec 19
|Shady NEFL
|1
|Obituaries for Nov. 9, 2016
|Dec 17
|JHP2011
|1
|Moving to Jacksonville... (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|BB Board
|30
|Trial Date Set in Rape Case (Jul '07)
|Dec 15
|1220 papo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC