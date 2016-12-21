Florida Baptist Convention building on Hendricks may be redeveloped with housing and retail

Next up, property owned by the Florida Baptist Convention Inc. along Hendricks Avenue could be redeveloped with apartments, condominiums and retail space. Jacksonville-based Block One Ventures is pursuing plans to buy and clear the 3.45-acre site at 1230 Hendricks Ave. to develop a multistory structure with up to 345 residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail and commercial uses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.