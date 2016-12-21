Florida Baptist Convention building o...

Florida Baptist Convention building on Hendricks may be redeveloped with housing and retail

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Next up, property owned by the Florida Baptist Convention Inc. along Hendricks Avenue could be redeveloped with apartments, condominiums and retail space. Jacksonville-based Block One Ventures is pursuing plans to buy and clear the 3.45-acre site at 1230 Hendricks Ave. to develop a multistory structure with up to 345 residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail and commercial uses.

