First Coast Energy sells seven Shell and one Sunoco stations; Hines buys land for apartments
The owner and developer of Daily's convenience stores sold 13 gas stations and convenience stores, including eight in Duval County, last week. Records show the eight Duval stores, of which seven were Shell stations and one was the Sunoco brand, sold for $14.4 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Fri
|bottombetty
|19
|State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Who Is Sorry Now
|9,955
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Study ranks Florida No. 1 in government corruption
|Dec 19
|Shady NEFL
|1
|Obituaries for Nov. 9, 2016
|Dec 17
|JHP2011
|1
|Moving to Jacksonville... (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|BB Board
|30
|Trial Date Set in Rape Case (Jul '07)
|Dec 15
|1220 papo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC