City notes: Duval County teacher receives $1,000 innovation prize
Susan Burns, a Fishweir Elementary School teacher, will receive the Community First Innovation Prize during the Jacksonville Public Education Fund's 26th annual Eddy Awards in February. Burns will receive the cash prize for the creativity of her project, 'One Teacher's Trash ...' aimed at reducing classroom waste while encouraging entrepreneurship.
