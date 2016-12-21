City notes: Adam Hollingsworth appointed to University of North Florida board

A little more than two years after leaving his post as chief of staff in the Governor's Office, Adam Hollingsworth was appointed Friday by Gov. Rick Scott to the University of North Florida board of trustees, according to The News Service of Florida. Hollingsworth is founder of Ergon Strategies, a Tallahassee-based firm that "works with churches and faith-based organizations to improve their organizational, strategic and cultural health," the firm's website says.

