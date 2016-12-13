Butch Trucks & Freight Train Launch Holiday Tour; First Show at Terra Fermata

Butch Trucks, founding member of legendary Southern rock band the Allman Brothers, launches his Second Annual Holiday Tour with Butch Trucks and The Freight Train, with a show at Terra Fermata, 26 SE 6th St., Tuesday, December 27. Showtime: 9:00 pm; Tickets: $25.00. Info: 286-5252 or http://terrafermata.com/.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.