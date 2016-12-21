Beckley high school band headed to Sugar Bowl in New Orleans
Woodrow Wilson High School Band Director Bill Bailey tells The Register-Herald that the Flying Eagles will be joining 13 more high school bands from around the country to deliver the grand finale act of the halftime show, performing "Dancing in the Streets" and "Uptown Funk" Jan 2 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Flying Eagles band has performed at other bowls in past years, including the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2010 and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta in 2013.
