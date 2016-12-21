Azalea District Trail of Lights to hold live nativity Saturday night
The Voices of Faith choir sings Christmas carols at the Pyron home, 212 W. Dobbs St. in Tyler Friday night. The Pyron home nativity scene will be part of the Azalea District Trail of Lights Riding Tour on its final night Saturday Dec. 17. Shuttle rides start at The Women's Building at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Dobbs St. and are $10 per person; children 5 and under are free.
