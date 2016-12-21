ARC Group Completes Acquisition Of Two Dick's Wings Restaurants

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ARCK today announced that it has completed the acquisition of two of its Dick's Wings restaurants. ARC Group acquired the Dick's Wings located at 6055 Youngerman Circle in Argyle Village in Jacksonville, Fla., and the Dick's Wings located at 100 Marketside Avenue in the Nocatee development in Ponte Vedra, Fla.

