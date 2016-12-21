ARC Group Completes Acquisition Of Two Dick's Wings Restaurants
ARC Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ARCK today announced that it has completed the acquisition of two of its Dick's Wings restaurants. ARC Group acquired the Dick's Wings located at 6055 Youngerman Circle in Argyle Village in Jacksonville, Fla., and the Dick's Wings located at 100 Marketside Avenue in the Nocatee development in Ponte Vedra, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Restaurant News Resource.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Fri
|bottombetty
|19
|State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Who Is Sorry Now
|9,955
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Study ranks Florida No. 1 in government corruption
|Dec 19
|Shady NEFL
|1
|Obituaries for Nov. 9, 2016
|Dec 17
|JHP2011
|1
|Moving to Jacksonville... (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|BB Board
|30
|Trial Date Set in Rape Case (Jul '07)
|Dec 15
|1220 papo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC