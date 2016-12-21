5 new grocery stores rapidly expanding in Jax
Walmart, Publix and locally-based Winn-Dixie may dominate the Jacksonville grocery scene, but several other chains continue to expand into Northeast Florida. Here's five chains that are new to or on their way to the Jacksonville market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Fri
|bottombetty
|19
|State Attorney and Public Defender (Duval Count... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Who Is Sorry Now
|9,955
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Jtaltian
|102
|Study ranks Florida No. 1 in government corruption
|Dec 19
|Shady NEFL
|1
|Obituaries for Nov. 9, 2016
|Dec 17
|JHP2011
|1
|Moving to Jacksonville... (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|BB Board
|30
|Trial Date Set in Rape Case (Jul '07)
|Dec 15
|1220 papo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC