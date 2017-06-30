Rain possible, not likely, for Independence Day celebrations
A chance of showers and thunderstorms will likely decrease in time for tonight's fireworks show at Jax-Fest in Jacksonville, according to the National Weather Service's office in Calera. Meteorologist Jason Holmes said Calhoun County residents today can expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon between 2 and 6 p.m. Holmes said no "widespread" weather events are expected for the area today.
