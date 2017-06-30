Look Back .. to fireworks OK'd for Oxford Lake, 1942

July 2, 1942, in The Star: Numerous reports from all sections of the city about boys shooting air rifles have been received at police headquarters and police are now asking for the wholehearted cooperation of parents of boys owning air rifles and remind them of what the laws are. The lodge of the Business and Professional Women's Club on Davis Avenue has suffered considerable damage by stray pellets from these rifles.

