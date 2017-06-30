Look Back .. to fireworks OK'd for Oxford Lake, 1942
July 2, 1942, in The Star: Numerous reports from all sections of the city about boys shooting air rifles have been received at police headquarters and police are now asking for the wholehearted cooperation of parents of boys owning air rifles and remind them of what the laws are. The lodge of the Business and Professional Women's Club on Davis Avenue has suffered considerable damage by stray pellets from these rifles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of dollars worth of cell phones, acce...
|Jun 29
|kenneth Cline
|1
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|Jun 28
|Stop Them
|1
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|cheap roofer
|May '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb '17
|need a job
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC