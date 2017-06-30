Jacksonville and Anniston working on sewage treatment plant upgrades
Sewage treatment plant upgrades announced last year are underway and on schedule in Jacksonville and are being planned in Anniston. Jacksonville city officials said Monday their $10.1 million project to upgrade the city's aging wastewater treatment plant should be finished in August next year as expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of dollars worth of cell phones, acce...
|Jun 29
|kenneth Cline
|1
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|Jun 28
|Stop Them
|1
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|cheap roofer
|May '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb '17
|need a job
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC