Wilburn & Wilburn Honored With 2017 Telly AwardMulti-award winning...

Multi-award winning Southern Gospel duo Wilburn & Wilburn were honored with a 2017 Telly Award. As a part of the Jacksonville State University Television services, the father/son Gospel group were awarded for the "Gospel Music Southern Style" 2016 Christmas show.

