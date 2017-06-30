Wilburn & Wilburn Honored With 2017 Telly Award
Multi-award winning Southern Gospel duo Wilburn & Wilburn were honored with a 2017 Telly Award. As a part of the Jacksonville State University Television services, the father/son Gospel group were awarded for the "Gospel Music Southern Style" 2016 Christmas show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Solid Gospel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of dollars worth of cell phones, acce...
|Jun 29
|kenneth Cline
|1
|‘Desecrate Graves’
|Jun 28
|Stop Them
|1
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May '17
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May '17
|Harvard
|1
|cheap roofer
|May '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
|Ray Harper and his crew
|Feb '17
|need a job
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC