Thousands of dollars worth of cell phones, accessories stolen in Jacksonville
More than $5,000 in cell phones and cell phone accessories were reported stolen from a Jacksonville barn, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office report. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, the alleged burglary took place between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
