Look Back ... to summer meals for poor children, 1942

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Anniston Star

June 24, 1942, in The Star: Calhoun County has four summer feeding centers for children whose parents, pressed perhaps by the demands of wartime work, can't provide kitchen table meals for them. The feeding centers are sponsored by the Department of Public Welfare, the Community Chest, the Anniston school system and the WPA.

