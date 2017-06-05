Look Back ... to restrictions on tire usage, 1942
June 7, 1942, in The Star: A full-page advertisement explains to readers who use the services of dry cleaners why new rules concerning the pickup of clothing and the payment of bills were formulated and must be obeyed. It all comes down to the conservation of rubber tires on vehicles, and minimizing the number of trips that dry cleaners' trucks must make.
