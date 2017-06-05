Look Back ... to a victory for Richard Shelby, 1992
June 3, 1942, in The Star: Incomplete and unofficial returns from voting yesterday in the runoff primary election for Calhoun County offices show that Fred Nunnelley was nominated as chairman and Claude West and Clifford R. Propst as associate members of the new Calhoun County Commission which will take office in January. The general election will be in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|cheap roofer
|May 25
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|Dr. Nelder
|May 20
|Wanda
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May '17
|watching livonia
|11
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC