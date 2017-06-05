Look Back ... to a victory for Richar...

Look Back ... to a victory for Richard Shelby, 1992

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Anniston Star

June 3, 1942, in The Star: Incomplete and unofficial returns from voting yesterday in the runoff primary election for Calhoun County offices show that Fred Nunnelley was nominated as chairman and Claude West and Clifford R. Propst as associate members of the new Calhoun County Commission which will take office in January. The general election will be in November.

