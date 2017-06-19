Jacksonville library to hold cemetery...

Jacksonville library to hold cemetery stroll

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Anniston Star

In coordination with Alabama's bicentennial celebration, the Jacksonville Public Library will host a cemetery stroll in October to raise awareness of citizens who lived and, maybe more importantly, died in northeast Alabama. Barbara Rowell, director of the Jacksonville's library, said that the state of Alabama has encouraged libraries to help lead the way in celebrating Alabama's 200th birthday, and the Jacksonville library thinks the best way to acknowledge history is to remember those who made it.

Jacksonville, AL

