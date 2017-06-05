Calhoun County to get rent from 911 board
Calhoun County commissioners and the county's 911 board on Thursday reached an agreement on the leasing of the 911 board's county-owned building. Commissioners at Thursday's meeting approved the leasing agreement for the building at 507 Francis St. in Jacksonville, which for about seven years has housed both the 911 district and offices for the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
