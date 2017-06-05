Calhoun County police skeptical of - most dangerous city' claim

Anniston and surrounding cities constitute the "most dangerous" metropolitan area in the state, a widely read website claimed last month - but local law enforcement officials have their doubts about the rankings. The website 24/7 Wall St., source of rankings and lists that are frequently reprinted by major news outlets such as Time Magazine and USA Today, on May 19 published a list of "The Most Dangerous City in Every State."

