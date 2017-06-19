Calhoun County deputies searching for...

Calhoun County deputies searching for beer, honey bun burglar

Wednesday Jun 14

According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, a Jacksonville-area man called his office Monday saying someone broke into his residence and drank his beer. Wade said the perpetrator store two cans of Miller Lite, $40 in quarters and a box of honey buns from a home on Cedar Springs Road west of Jacksonville.

