Calhoun County deputies searching for beer, honey bun burglar
According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, a Jacksonville-area man called his office Monday saying someone broke into his residence and drank his beer. Wade said the perpetrator store two cans of Miller Lite, $40 in quarters and a box of honey buns from a home on Cedar Springs Road west of Jacksonville.
