Populations in all Calhoun County cities shrank last year

Thursday May 25 Read more: Anniston Star

Every city and town in Calhoun County shrank in population last year, the latest in a six-year downward trend for the area, a federal report released today estimates. The outflow of people is in line with the loss of many high-paying manufacturing jobs and a slow economic recovery since the 2008 Great Recession.

