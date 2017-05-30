Populations in all Calhoun County cities shrank last year
Every city and town in Calhoun County shrank in population last year, the latest in a six-year downward trend for the area, a federal report released today estimates. The outflow of people is in line with the loss of many high-paying manufacturing jobs and a slow economic recovery since the 2008 Great Recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|cheap roofer
|May 25
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|Dr. Nelder
|May 20
|Wanda
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May '17
|watching livonia
|11
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC