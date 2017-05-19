News you can use for May 19, 2017
Overeater's Anonymous, a 12 Step meeting for those with a problem with food, will be meeting at 11:30 on Saturdays at the Oxford City Library, upstairs. OA is a fellowship of people who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive overeating.
