Music, art festivals draw hundreds to Jacksonville and Anniston

Music and art brought locals and out-of-state visitors to two new Calhoun County festivals Saturday - one an event paired with the Cheaha Challenge and the other a segment of the long-standing Knox Concert Series. Despite the heat, some festival attendees at Jamfest in Jacksonville planted lawn chairs in front of the stages to listen to live music while others perused the tents filled with art from locals and Jacksonville State University students.

