Jacksonville leaders approve ambulance rate increases
The ride fee increases were needed to keep Jacksonville emergency service costs in line with those from other ambulance ride providers in Calhoun County, fire Chief Wade Buckner said. The Jacksonville City Council approved the ambulance ride fee increases during a Thursday regular meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|cheap roofer
|May 25
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|Dr. Nelder
|May 20
|Wanda
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May '17
|watching livonia
|11
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC