Deputies arrest Anniston man after high-speed chase
An Anniston man led police on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning on Alabama 21, ending with his car in a ditch, according to Calhoun County's sheriff. The chase began about 9:30 a.m. on Alabama 21 near Anniston's northern city limits after a Calhoun County deputy tried to pull Jerry Betz, 46, over for a traffic stop, Sheriff Matthew Wade said.
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does it feel like I am all alone trying to ...
|May 27
|Outcast
|1
|Harvard Study
|May 27
|Harvard
|1
|cheap roofer
|May 25
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Censored
|May 24
|sheriff
|1
|Dr. Nelder
|May 20
|Wanda
|1
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May 2
|watching livonia
|11
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
