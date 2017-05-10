Brothers ride to Washington D.C. in honor of fallen officer, deputy
Left is Geoff Lyons, with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, and right is his brother Gerry Lyons, an Oxford police officer. They are participating in a 200 mile bike ride to DC to honor fallen officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May 2
|watching livonia
|11
|why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s...
|May 2
|watching livonia
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|mark turbeville
|Apr 27
|LOCATOR
|1
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC