Tourism spending grew in Calhoun County last year

Spectators line the south side of 11th Street in Anniston to watch a professional women's division of cyclists speed by in the Sunny King Criterium on April 8. Spectators line the south side of 11th Street in Anniston to watch a professional women's division of cyclists speed by in the Sunny King Criterium on April 8. More tourists visited Calhoun County in 2016 than did in the year prior, meaning more spending money and jobs for residents, a recent state report shows. According to a recent Alabama Tourism Department study, travelers spent $80 million in the county last year - an 11 percent jump over 2015 in traveler spending on hotels, restaurants, shopping and transportation.

