Spotlight on: Michelle Lowery Combs, farmers market manager
Michelle Lowery Combs is a real estate title abstractor and young adult fiction author, and she is the new market manager at Anniston's Downtown Market. Combs is part of PondeRosie Farms in Jacksonville, and she believes her experience as a vendor will help her meet the needs of vendors and customers at the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
