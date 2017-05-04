RMC set to take over operation of Str...

RMC set to take over operation of Stringfellow Monday with few changes

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Anniston Star

Regional Medical Center is set to start operating Stringfellow Memorial Hospital Monday, but patients might be unable to tell at first. RMC administrators said Friday that the deal was finalized and they'd take operational control of their longtime Anniston competitor Monday, as was planned about two months ago.

