RMC set to take over operation of Stringfellow Monday with few changes
Regional Medical Center is set to start operating Stringfellow Memorial Hospital Monday, but patients might be unable to tell at first. RMC administrators said Friday that the deal was finalized and they'd take operational control of their longtime Anniston competitor Monday, as was planned about two months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13)
|May 2
|watching livonia
|11
|why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s...
|May 2
|watching livonia
|1
|Navy Seal a Hero
|May 1
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|mark turbeville
|Apr 27
|LOCATOR
|1
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC