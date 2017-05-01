No students injured in fire set in bathroom at Kitty Stone Elementary
A Jacksonville police patrol vehicle sits parked outside the gymnasium at Kitty Stone Elementary School where a fire started in a bathroom. A Jacksonville police patrol vehicle sits parked outside the gymnasium at Kitty Stone Elementary School where a fire started in a bathroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navy Seal a Hero
|10 hr
|Veteran
|1
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|mark turbeville
|Apr 27
|LOCATOR
|1
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC