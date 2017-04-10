Heavy rains overload area sewer systems

Heavy rains overload area sewer systems

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Anniston Star

On a dry day, this city's sewer treatment plant might receive 2.5 million gallons of wastewater, Oxford Water Works & Sewer Board general manager Wayne Livingston said Thursday. : National Weather Service observations show nearly 3.5 inches of rain fell on the area, turning low-lying Oxford's sewers into a pulled drain at the bottom of a big bath tub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr 6 Precious Snow Flakes 1
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Apr 4 ThomasA 6
Traitors Inside The Government Apr 3 Traitors 1
Russia Is A Threat To Globalists Apr 1 Russia is strong 1
How Google Tracks You Apr 1 Google Tracks you 1
Boogers burn down bridge Apr 1 Too Many Boogers 1
Heroes review (Nov '13) Feb '17 Shooting 2
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC