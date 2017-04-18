Development coming at site near Jacks...

Development coming at site near Jacksonville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Anniston Star

Cleared land along Alabama 21 south of Jacksonville notes a new development, but a partner in the project isn't ready to say what's coming. Workers have cleared ground at the three parcels of land near the intersection of Lockette Drive and Alabama 21, just south of Jacksonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr 15 Turner 2
alfa office in weaver (Nov '10) Apr 13 PAPASMURF 5
Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes Apr 6 Precious Snow Flakes 1
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Apr 4 ThomasA 6
Traitors Inside The Government Apr 3 Traitors 1
Russia Is A Threat To Globalists Apr 1 Russia is strong 1
Heroes review (Nov '13) Feb '17 Shooting 2
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Jacksonville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC