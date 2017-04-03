Bob Davis: In Alabama, a tale of jobs and poor worker safety
For about $1,300 a month, renters can make their home in a gigantic former cotton mill along the banks of the Merrimack River in Manchester, N.H. In what was once home to Amoskeag Manufacturing, tenants can live in apartments that, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader , "include exposed brick walls and heating ducts, hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, track lighting and views. a "Amenities include an indoor basketball court, a mini-theater featuring leather recliners and an 80-inch video screen, a workout room, a patio and a billiard/foosball room."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Thu
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|6
|Traitors Inside The Government
|Apr 3
|Traitors
|1
|Russia Is A Threat To Globalists
|Apr 1
|Russia is strong
|1
|How Google Tracks You
|Apr 1
|Google Tracks you
|1
|Boogers burn down bridge
|Apr 1
|Too Many Boogers
|1
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC