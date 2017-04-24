Alabama House passes Confederate monuments bill
A monument honoring Confederate soldiers, on the Public Square in Jacksonville. Bills being considered in the Legislature would require lawmakers' approval for removal of such monuments from state or local government property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Apr 27
|looking for hope
|13
|mark turbeville
|Apr 27
|LOCATOR
|1
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|alfa office in weaver (Nov '10)
|Apr 13
|PAPASMURF
|5
|Topix Moderators are Liberal Snow Flakes
|Apr 6
|Precious Snow Flakes
|1
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|6
|Heroes review (Nov '13)
|Feb '17
|Shooting
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC